Ronald Ray "Ron" Lundquist
Ronald Ray Lundquist (Ron), age 73, of Sacramento, California, passed away August 8, 2020. He worked for Sacramento County as a system analyst. He was always fascinated with the computer industry and the changes made over the years. His love of computers continued after his retirement in 2003. Ron was a member of the Grant Union Alumni Association and enjoyed working with his reunion committee (class of 65). He was a licensed HAM Radio Operator also. However, his biggest love was photography and was not without his camera until his vision began to fail. Ron is survived by his wife Mary Baker and sons Joseph and Eric Koontz and Larry White. He is also survived by his brother Richard Lundquist. Ron is predeceased by his parents Virgil and Marie Lundquist and daughter Margaret White. There will be no services due to Covid-19 issues. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Ron and I were friends for over 50 years and I know I will miss the times we had with him and his wife Mary.
Friend
August 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. I remember Ronald as always being very welcoming and warm. So glad I got to have lunch with he and his lovely wife a few years ago. My prayers go to his wife and family. May he rest in peace.
Gail Nichols
August 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I am sad to lose another fellow high school class mate. My thoughts are with his family.
Linda Osborn
Classmate
