Ronald Roy Meadows, born March 14, 1958, in Sacramento CA, to George and Myrna Meadows, passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 61. Ron is survived by his loving wife Cheri, and a caring father to Antonio Cardenas, Lisa Cardenas, and Brandon Meadows. Also survived by his father George Meadows and sister Debbie Holden (Mike). Preceded in death by his mother Myrna Meadows. His memorial service will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Trinity Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave., Sacramento CA 95816. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020