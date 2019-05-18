Ronald Troy Stimson was born on September 25, 1942 and passed away peacefully at 76 years old on May 10, 2019. He was a resident of the Sacramento area for 46 years. He served with the United States Airforce for 4 years, retired from the California Highway Patrol as a Motor Sergeant after 28 years, and served with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department as a Sheriff's Deputy for 10 years. He was a lifetime member of the ELKS and was a member of the CAL-TEX Riders. His hobbies were golfing, restoring old cars, and motorcycle riding. He is survived by his wife Diedra, sons, Troy and Brandon, Grandchildren, Michael, Jake, Brandon, and Ashlyn. Services are being held privately.

