Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald W. Huggins Sr.. View Sign

On January 17, 2019, Ron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74. Ron was born in Austin, Texas, to Col. William P. Huggins and Alice Junne Huggins while they were stationed there with the Air Force in 1944. After several stateside assignments, they were assigned to Japan for three years starting when Ron was 10. Ron was on a baseball team there and his love of playing the game continued through high school in Sacramento (El Camino, Class of 1962) and community college. He loved watching ALL sports, but his favorites were football, basketball, golf and NASCAR. One of his biggest thrills was driving a NASCAR with the Bob Bondurant Driving School on their track in Las Vegas. He also loved to fish, especially lake fishing where he could pull up a lawn chair and settle down with a fishing pole and a cold Budweiser and wait for the fish to take the bait. He was very proud of catching a huge Amberjack tuna while deep sea fishing in Florida. That fish is on the wall in the family room. He caught another huge one in Mexico but he said that one fish on the wall was enough. He and Jeanne, his wife of 31 years, enjoyed many road trips in various states in the U.S. and Canada. He loved Hawaii and he and Jeanne visited all the islands, but loved Maui the most. They also often traveled with two other couples (all together, they called themselves the Six Pack) on houseboats in Shasta Lake, Rodeos, Fairs, Festivals, Concerts, etc. Ron loved good-old-boy Country Western Music and Jimmy Buffet, all of it played LOUD. He worked for PG&E and retired after 40 years as a Field Engineer. He loved his job and was a mentor to new engineers. Because of his long tenure with the company he could be counted on to tell the field crews the best way to get the job done. Ron is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Brant. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne, his loving and accomplished sons, Ron Huggins, Jr. (who also works for PG&E) and wife Pamela, and Michael Huggins, (who has his own business, Huggins Tile), and wife Judy Jones, and step-daughter Tanya Von Awe and husband Daniel Hernandez. He is also survived by grandchildren, oldest to youngest, Anthony, Brianna, Austin, Danny, Sarah, and Ryan and great-grand child Landon. He is also survived by sister Monnie and husband Bob Santin, niece Stacy and husband Mark Ladd and nephew Brant and wife Christy and their children Hayden, Kyle, and Taylor. A celebration of life is being planned for Ron for the near future. Friends and family will be informed when the date is set. If desired, donations may be made to the or the Sacramento SPCA.

On January 17, 2019, Ron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74. Ron was born in Austin, Texas, to Col. William P. Huggins and Alice Junne Huggins while they were stationed there with the Air Force in 1944. After several stateside assignments, they were assigned to Japan for three years starting when Ron was 10. Ron was on a baseball team there and his love of playing the game continued through high school in Sacramento (El Camino, Class of 1962) and community college. He loved watching ALL sports, but his favorites were football, basketball, golf and NASCAR. One of his biggest thrills was driving a NASCAR with the Bob Bondurant Driving School on their track in Las Vegas. He also loved to fish, especially lake fishing where he could pull up a lawn chair and settle down with a fishing pole and a cold Budweiser and wait for the fish to take the bait. He was very proud of catching a huge Amberjack tuna while deep sea fishing in Florida. That fish is on the wall in the family room. He caught another huge one in Mexico but he said that one fish on the wall was enough. He and Jeanne, his wife of 31 years, enjoyed many road trips in various states in the U.S. and Canada. He loved Hawaii and he and Jeanne visited all the islands, but loved Maui the most. They also often traveled with two other couples (all together, they called themselves the Six Pack) on houseboats in Shasta Lake, Rodeos, Fairs, Festivals, Concerts, etc. Ron loved good-old-boy Country Western Music and Jimmy Buffet, all of it played LOUD. He worked for PG&E and retired after 40 years as a Field Engineer. He loved his job and was a mentor to new engineers. Because of his long tenure with the company he could be counted on to tell the field crews the best way to get the job done. Ron is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Brant. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne, his loving and accomplished sons, Ron Huggins, Jr. (who also works for PG&E) and wife Pamela, and Michael Huggins, (who has his own business, Huggins Tile), and wife Judy Jones, and step-daughter Tanya Von Awe and husband Daniel Hernandez. He is also survived by grandchildren, oldest to youngest, Anthony, Brianna, Austin, Danny, Sarah, and Ryan and great-grand child Landon. He is also survived by sister Monnie and husband Bob Santin, niece Stacy and husband Mark Ladd and nephew Brant and wife Christy and their children Hayden, Kyle, and Taylor. A celebration of life is being planned for Ron for the near future. Friends and family will be informed when the date is set. If desired, donations may be made to the or the Sacramento SPCA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.