Ronald William Lees
Ronald William Lees, age 69 of Sacramento, passed away August 6th, 2020. Ronald or "Ronnie" as know to his friends was born on April 15th, 1951 in Boise, Idaho, the youngest son of two of Cecil and Margret Lees. Ron grew up and attended Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento and worked for Blue Diamond Almond Growers for 43 years. Ron is survived by his son Ryan Lees and his brother Robert Lees, his nieces and cousins back in Boise, ID. Ron made an impact to many in the Sacramento area in his 69 years and is celebrated by his friends and family as a kind and loving man. Ron will be greatly missed by his family and friends and remembered for the fun loving and generous man he was. There will be a private family memorial service on August 26th, 2020 at Camellia Memorial Lawn located at 10221 Jackson Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827 at 10:00AM. There will be a Celebration of Life later in the year for all that knew Ronnie.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
