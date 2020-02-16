Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday February 11, 2020 Ronald "Ron" Bert Williams passed away at the age of 79. Born in Sacramento, CA on August 22, 1940 to Florence and Edward Williams. Ron attended school at Sacramento High School and Sacramento Junior College where his favorite sport was baseball. Ron also served in the California National Guard after high school. Best known as "The Milk Guy," Ron owned, worked and operated Williams Distributing Company and Country Maid Dairies for 45 years. Ron lived in East Sacramento, West Sacramento and eventually moved to Rancho Murieta where he enjoyed new friends and his second favorite sport... golf. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Florence, brother Allen and daughter Pamela who passed away prematurely at 2 months old. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Linda, his daughters Sandy Boal (Bruce Boal) and Cindy Garrison (Tim Garrison) and his four grandchildren Ashley Boal, Patrick Boal, Connor Garrison and Corey Garrison. A private service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery in East Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sutter Medical Center Foundation - NICU. Here is the link for donations: https://www.sutterhealth.org/smcs/ways-to-give/philanthropy Checks can also be written to Sutter Medical Center Foundation - NICU And mailed to: Sutter Medical Center Foundation PO Box 160045 Sacramento CA 95816 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020

