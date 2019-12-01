Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wilson Goff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Wilson Goff, age 71, passed away peacefully in hospice on October 8, 2019. Ronald was born in Fallon, NV, but spent most of his life in Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his wife, Judith Goff, age 72, his sons Scott Goff, age 40, and Kyle Goff-Rascher, age 34, and six of his siblings: Chris, Jane, Jean, Jerry, Mike, and Patti. Ronald served in the army during the Vietnam War and earned a purple heart in service of his country. Ronald earned his law degree from McGeorge School of Law, was a founding partner of the Sacramento Legal Clinic, and practiced law in the Sacramento area for over 40 years. A short funeral service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, at 12:00 pm on December 6, 2019, with a reception hosted by family to follow. For inquiries: (916) 572-1572.

