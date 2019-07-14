Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wright Britting. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Wright Britting, 91, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was a native of Oakland, California, where he was born on February 29, 1928. He attended Castlemont High School. A veteran of the Korean War with the US Army, he later attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated in 1954 with a baccalaureate in Business Administration. He began his career at the State Compensation Insurance Fund in San Francisco and, thereafter, was employed by the State of California, Department of Health Services. There he remained for 32 years, retiring as Assistant Chief for the Health Protection Division in 1985. He was active with the CAL STATE #9 Credit Union for 41 years, retiring from its Board of Directors in 2004. In addition, he served as an elected official on the Sacramento Northridge Water Board. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Elaine Betty, and his two children, Jeff and Sue. Memorials in the name of Ronald W. Britting can be made to the Yosemite Conservancy. A Celebration of Life gathering in Sacramento is planned for Saturday, August 24, 2019. For further information, please contact Jeff Britting at:

