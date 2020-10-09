Rosalind Hastings

March 29, 1931 - October 5, 2020

Sacramento, California - Rosalind Charlotte Hastings passed away on October 5 after a life of teaching and giving. Roz was a devoted elementary teacher in Detroit and Concord, but also found the time and energy to work for civil rights, peace and many social justice causes. She was known to be "the non-judgemental one", someone who would listen no matter where you came from and had empathy for all, and especially for the disadvantaged.

After retiring in Concord, Roz and Harold moved to Santa Cruz where she could devote herself to gardening, another passion, and the Womens' International League for Peace (WILPF). This year they moved back to Sacramento where she had grown up and graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School in 1950.

Roz leaves behind husband Harold of 51 years, children Abby, Jeremy, Rob and Lydia, and grandchildren Ryan and Ulf.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store