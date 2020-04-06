Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosaline Della Minix. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beautiful beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Rosaline Della Minix ( Ware ) Rosaline passed away peacefully from a brief illness, in hospital. Surrounded by her loving family, on Friday March 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Rosaline was born in Aguilar, Colorado in 1925 to Rachel (Salazar) a homemaker and William Ware a farmer. Her family later moved to Longmont Colorado, where Rosaline attended Burlington Elementary. As a teenager they moved to Sacramento California, where she attended Sacramento High School. Rosaline loved to sing and dance. As a young adult doing her part for our forces, sang for the USO. She also invested time in modeling school, a finesse she taught her children. A family jest but endearing to us all. Rosaline married in the 1940's and had two children. In the 1950's she gained employment with the California Almond Growers. She raised her family and a good home. Married again in the 1950's, she had three more children. Taking gratification in being a homemaker Rosaline happily settled in Courtland on the delta. In the 1970's she began a career in the food industry extending 30 years. In this endeavor, she supported her children as a single mother. She enjoyed her position as a waitress and the people she served. She made many friends and met countless acquaintances. Rosaline was kind, funny and caring to all. A huge heart, for one so small. Rosaline loved sports. Be it as a spectator or watching on television. She especially enjoyed seeing her children and grandchildren participate. Rosaline was proud of her family and supported each equally. Her family cherishes this act of love. Knowing she was there, cheering them on to achieve their best. Thank you from us all. Known to her grandchildren as Gammy, and their friends. They to became part of her life. Rosaline will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children. Susanna, Frank, Linda (Stan), Debra (Robert) and Gayle (Ed). Brother Garfield (Mabel), proceeded by sister Flora (Sam), her best friends. Twelve grandchildren, three step grandchildren, five great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. You Were Everything In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to a . A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Psalms 34:18 The Lord is near to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. ~ Love You Mucho ~ R.

It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beautiful beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Rosaline Della Minix ( Ware ) Rosaline passed away peacefully from a brief illness, in hospital. Surrounded by her loving family, on Friday March 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Rosaline was born in Aguilar, Colorado in 1925 to Rachel (Salazar) a homemaker and William Ware a farmer. Her family later moved to Longmont Colorado, where Rosaline attended Burlington Elementary. As a teenager they moved to Sacramento California, where she attended Sacramento High School. Rosaline loved to sing and dance. As a young adult doing her part for our forces, sang for the USO. She also invested time in modeling school, a finesse she taught her children. A family jest but endearing to us all. Rosaline married in the 1940's and had two children. In the 1950's she gained employment with the California Almond Growers. She raised her family and a good home. Married again in the 1950's, she had three more children. Taking gratification in being a homemaker Rosaline happily settled in Courtland on the delta. In the 1970's she began a career in the food industry extending 30 years. In this endeavor, she supported her children as a single mother. She enjoyed her position as a waitress and the people she served. She made many friends and met countless acquaintances. Rosaline was kind, funny and caring to all. A huge heart, for one so small. Rosaline loved sports. Be it as a spectator or watching on television. She especially enjoyed seeing her children and grandchildren participate. Rosaline was proud of her family and supported each equally. Her family cherishes this act of love. Knowing she was there, cheering them on to achieve their best. Thank you from us all. Known to her grandchildren as Gammy, and their friends. They to became part of her life. Rosaline will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children. Susanna, Frank, Linda (Stan), Debra (Robert) and Gayle (Ed). Brother Garfield (Mabel), proceeded by sister Flora (Sam), her best friends. Twelve grandchildren, three step grandchildren, five great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. You Were Everything In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to a . A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Psalms 34:18 The Lord is near to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. ~ Love You Mucho ~ R. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations