Sparks, Nv Rosario Pasquale Crocco "Russ" 89, quietly passed away in his sleep July 10th, 2019 Born in Sacramento on October 17th, 1929 to Italian immigrant parents Salvadore & Lucia, eldest of five children; Joe, Natalina, Ben, & James Survived by his brother Ben & sons Rusty, Mark, Ross, & Rick, including four Grandchildren & many nephews & nieces Russ graduated from Christian Brothers in 1946, where he was known as an outstanding halfback & named to the All-City football team His true passion was hunting in Montana & Wyoming, where he later retired in Cody to become an elk guide well into his 70's. He enjoyed watching Wolfpack & NFL Football Russ will be laid to rest at St. Mary's funeral center
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019