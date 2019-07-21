Rosario Pasquale Crocco

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosario Pasquale Crocco.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sparks, Nv Rosario Pasquale Crocco "Russ" 89, quietly passed away in his sleep July 10th, 2019 Born in Sacramento on October 17th, 1929 to Italian immigrant parents Salvadore & Lucia, eldest of five children; Joe, Natalina, Ben, & James Survived by his brother Ben & sons Rusty, Mark, Ross, & Rick, including four Grandchildren & many nephews & nieces Russ graduated from Christian Brothers in 1946, where he was known as an outstanding halfback & named to the All-City football team His true passion was hunting in Montana & Wyoming, where he later retired in Cody to become an elk guide well into his 70's. He enjoyed watching Wolfpack & NFL Football Russ will be laid to rest at St. Mary's funeral center
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.