Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose A. Herren. View Sign

Rose A. Herren passed away in Roseville on March 7, 2019 at the age of 97 surrounded by family. Rose was born in Bloomington, Nebraska on April 13, 1921, where she was the youngest child of six. She grew up on a large farm helping milk cows, grow fruit and vegetables, and raise livestock. When she wasn't helping her parents, she was riding her horse bareback up and down the hills and fields. After living in several states as a young adult, she settled in California in 1944 where she met her beloved husband, Dale. The family moved to West Sacramento in 1957 where Rose was living until her recent death. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lynda; son Terry; daughters-in-law Sherryl and Josey; grandchildren Stephanie, Tavia, Terrance, Melissa, and Gary; great grandchildren Jackson, Nick, Vita, Christian, Frederic, Bella, Mason, and Emilia Rose. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved son, Gary, and husband, Dale. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dale, at 10 a.m. on March 16, 2019 at a graveside service at East lawn Mortuary and Sierra Hills Memorial Park on Greenback Lane, Sacramento Family and close friends are invited to the service. A celebration of Rose's amazing life will be held on what would have been her 98th birthday on April 13, 2019 from 12noon to 5 pm Her family invites her many friends to this celebration. Please contact the family for location and other details. Instead of flowers, donations to her memory may be made to Rose's favorite charitable foundations: Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or .

Rose A. Herren passed away in Roseville on March 7, 2019 at the age of 97 surrounded by family. Rose was born in Bloomington, Nebraska on April 13, 1921, where she was the youngest child of six. She grew up on a large farm helping milk cows, grow fruit and vegetables, and raise livestock. When she wasn't helping her parents, she was riding her horse bareback up and down the hills and fields. After living in several states as a young adult, she settled in California in 1944 where she met her beloved husband, Dale. The family moved to West Sacramento in 1957 where Rose was living until her recent death. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lynda; son Terry; daughters-in-law Sherryl and Josey; grandchildren Stephanie, Tavia, Terrance, Melissa, and Gary; great grandchildren Jackson, Nick, Vita, Christian, Frederic, Bella, Mason, and Emilia Rose. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved son, Gary, and husband, Dale. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dale, at 10 a.m. on March 16, 2019 at a graveside service at East lawn Mortuary and Sierra Hills Memorial Park on Greenback Lane, Sacramento Family and close friends are invited to the service. A celebration of Rose's amazing life will be held on what would have been her 98th birthday on April 13, 2019 from 12noon to 5 pm Her family invites her many friends to this celebration. Please contact the family for location and other details. Instead of flowers, donations to her memory may be made to Rose's favorite charitable foundations: Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.