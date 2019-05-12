Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Ann Crandell Lamb Carroll. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Anne was born November 24, 1941 in Watervliet, NY to Marjorie Fitzgerald and Edwin Carroll. She has three brothers, Bob, Peter, and Jim. She passed away April 28, 2019. She had a 36-year career in teaching. She taught at PS1 in Albany, NY and at SUNY, Brockport, NY. She moved to California when she was twenty-seven and taught at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Sacramento High School and Sacramento State University. Her fields were History and Economics. Rose Anne was married twice. Her husbands were Dr. Horace Crandell and Leonard Lamb. Both preceded her in death. She was an active volunteer! She volunteered at the Fair Oaks Historical Society for five years and was a Sacramento Airport Ambassador for 17 years! She had many interests including: dancing, reading, traveling, Magic Carpet Travel Club and gardening. Dancing was her favorite! She is survived by her brothers Bob Carroll and wife Patricia from Troy, NY and Peter Carroll and wife Jean from Bushnell, Texas plus 11 nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren, the Lamb family and many friends! She was loved by many and will be greatly missed! She leaves her loved ones with a final thought! "You never stop learning!"

