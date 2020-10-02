Rose passed away on September 20, 2020 in Sacramento from heart failure. She was born April 9, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN. She was raised in Anoka, MN, and moved to Sacramento in 1969. Above all a writer and teacher, she held a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in English, And also a Master's degree in Theology/Biblical studies. Over the course of her life, she was a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, MN (1959-1969), a high school English teacher (1966-1983), a college Professor (1984), a part time free-lance writer (1968-1983), a wife of Sanford Kam (since 1971), a cat owner (since 1976), full time writer and speaker (1983-2006) and a family historian (2002-2012). She was extremely active in California English Teachers' organizations from 1975 to 1986, editing publications and serving in offices ranging from secretary to president of the California Association of Teachers of English. From the mid 1980's to the late 1990's. She was extremely active in parish and diocesan liturgical ministries as participant and as a trainer of others. Her parish knew her best as lector and as thirty-year member of the 9 o'clock choir. Her writings include multiple contributions to literature textbooks by Holt, Rinehart and Winston (1987-2003), three novels guides in the Barrons Book Notes series (1984-1985), the book Their Stories, Our Stories: Women of the Bible (Continuum 1995) , and a book self-published to family in 2012, Marge's Story: The Life and Times of Margaret Rose Ditter Stephens Sallberg (1909-2008). Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Sallberg, brother Charlie, sister Roberta Swoboda, sister-in-law Sandra. She is survived by her beloved husband Sanford Kam of Sacramento, brother Gerald of Spring Lake Park, MN and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Due to Covid19, a private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery late this month. Memorial gifts may be given to St. Philomene Church Food Closet or of your own choosing.



