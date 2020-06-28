Rose Anne Guerra, entered peacefully into eternal rest on June 13, 2020. Born July 25, 1923 in Sacramento to San Julian, Jalisco immigrants Luis and Guadalupe Guerra. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1941. Doing her part in WWII she worked as a machinist operating a lathe. In 1942, she began her 70 year tenure at the Sacramento Public Library as a page and retired from Technical Services after embracing technology changes and becoming the City's longest serving civil servant. A child of the Great Depression she worked diligently, lived frugally but shared generously with her family, friends and community. As an avid reader, she was a curious lifelong learner with a zest for life. Her reserved unassuming ways were in contrast to her dry wit. While caring for her mother, she sacrificed participating in family events; thus in later years it brought her joy to attend such milestones for family and friends, especially traveling to New York City to witness the first Guerra attorney's graduation and later the CA Bar swearing-in ceremony. She appreciated civic, music, theater activities (particularly the Music Circus) mariachis, plus attending opening events at the Sacramento Convention Center, and Golden 1 Center. Family holiday meals will be remembered by the table she set and delectable dishes she prepared. Predeceased by her parents and siblings: Micaela Renteria, Alfred and Tony Guerra, and Mary E. Baez; nieces Rose Marie and Cecilia; grand-nephews R. J., Larry and Philip. She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews. With deep gratitude to Mercy McMahon Terrace's residents, dedicated CNAs, LVNs, dining and activities staff who brought her joy and happiness. Appreciation to the hairdressers and manicurist who ensured she maintain her style in retirement. Per her request private inurnment. A Memorial Mass was offered at Mercy McMahon Terrace's Chapel. Remembrances can be made to the Mercy Foundation, St. Jude's Shrine, Miraculous Medal or charity of your choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.