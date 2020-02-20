Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Caroline Ortiz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Caroline Ortiz passed away peacefully in Oakmont Senior Living on February 14, 2020 in Fair Oaks at the age of 90. Rose is survived by her children Eleanor Cook and Jim Ortiz, siblings Bob Gonzales and Annie McWhirter, granddaughter Angelique Bird and great-granddaughters Jessica Price and Vanesa Cochran. Rose was born on November 30, 1929 in Sacramento to Joseph and Alfoncina Gonzales. After her children started school she went to work for the Federal Government Bureau of Reclamation Water Resources. Rose started in an entry position taking shorthand, and went on to be a team leader with 46 years of service. Throughout her career she decided to pursue her education. She graduated from Sacramento State University in 1974 with a degree in Business, while taking her last final on a plane to Alaska to be at the birth of her granddaughter. Her children remember her as a kind, giving, and driven mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Rose loved being active taking long walks, lap swimming, water aerobics, but most of all she loved to dance. Music was in her soul and she enjoyed attending concerts, musicals and ballets. She was a dedicated individual who loved her family and was passionate about their overall wellbeing, health and education. She was an active and dedicated member of the St. Philomene Parish where her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren all attended elementary school. A grave side service is scheduled for February 24 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820, with a small gathering to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rose's life. Flowers can be sent to St. Mary's Cemetery. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Oakmont for their efforts, care and dedication.

Rose Caroline Ortiz passed away peacefully in Oakmont Senior Living on February 14, 2020 in Fair Oaks at the age of 90. Rose is survived by her children Eleanor Cook and Jim Ortiz, siblings Bob Gonzales and Annie McWhirter, granddaughter Angelique Bird and great-granddaughters Jessica Price and Vanesa Cochran. Rose was born on November 30, 1929 in Sacramento to Joseph and Alfoncina Gonzales. After her children started school she went to work for the Federal Government Bureau of Reclamation Water Resources. Rose started in an entry position taking shorthand, and went on to be a team leader with 46 years of service. Throughout her career she decided to pursue her education. She graduated from Sacramento State University in 1974 with a degree in Business, while taking her last final on a plane to Alaska to be at the birth of her granddaughter. Her children remember her as a kind, giving, and driven mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Rose loved being active taking long walks, lap swimming, water aerobics, but most of all she loved to dance. Music was in her soul and she enjoyed attending concerts, musicals and ballets. She was a dedicated individual who loved her family and was passionate about their overall wellbeing, health and education. She was an active and dedicated member of the St. Philomene Parish where her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren all attended elementary school. A grave side service is scheduled for February 24 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820, with a small gathering to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rose's life. Flowers can be sent to St. Mary's Cemetery. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Oakmont for their efforts, care and dedication. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close