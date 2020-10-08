Rose Elaine Grummert (nee Scheve)
July 12, 1932 - September 29, 2020
Beatrice, Nebraska - Rose was born in Beatrice, Nebraska to Walter and Irene Scheve on July 12, 1932 and was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Harbine, Nebraska on July 31, 1932. She attended rural Zion School for grades 1-7 through 7, often riding her pony to school. She attended St. Pauls Lutheran School in Plymouth, Nebraska for 8th grade, where she was also confirmed on May 26, 1946. She graduated from Plymouth High School in May 1950.
On December 31, 1950, Rose married Gaylard Grummert at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. They had 4 children: Cynthia, Audrey, Dan and Teri. In 1953, Rose moved with her family to San Luis Obispo, California where she was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. In 1966, after moving to Fair Oaks, California, she attended Faith Lutheran Church.
Rose is survived by her husband Gaylard, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, her brother Walt (Dorothy), and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents and sister, Marg.
A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, in Fair Oaks, at 11:00 am on October 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will follow in the fellowship hall.
