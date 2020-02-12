Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Ester Miller. View Sign Service Information Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-452-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Ester Miller, age 99, of Sacramento, CA, passed on February 9, 2020. She was born in Vildo, TN and gave her life to Christ at an early age. In 1962, after the passing of her husband, she relocated to Sacramento, California with her family. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and served on the Mothers' Board Ministry. Rose Miller had 10 children, three that preceded her in death, Tommie Lee Miller II; Robert Lee Miller; and Calvin Edward Miller (who preceded her in death by four days), and all her siblings. She leaves to mourn, her children Bobby Jive Clark (Leo), Marie Tabbs, Lottie Fields, Virginia Reams, Patricia Miller, Walter Miller, and Georgia Tardy; Daughter-in-laws, Dorothy and Jean Miller; and a host of family and friends. Rose Miller enjoyed quilting and helping others and she prepared meals for everyone that entered through her doors. She loved singing, praying and spending time with family and friends. She was the true picture of Southern hospitality. The Homegoing Celebration for Rose Ester Miller and her son Calvin Edward Miller, will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3996 14th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. The viewing will be held on February 13, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Morgan and Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA.

Rose Ester Miller, age 99, of Sacramento, CA, passed on February 9, 2020. She was born in Vildo, TN and gave her life to Christ at an early age. In 1962, after the passing of her husband, she relocated to Sacramento, California with her family. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and served on the Mothers' Board Ministry. Rose Miller had 10 children, three that preceded her in death, Tommie Lee Miller II; Robert Lee Miller; and Calvin Edward Miller (who preceded her in death by four days), and all her siblings. She leaves to mourn, her children Bobby Jive Clark (Leo), Marie Tabbs, Lottie Fields, Virginia Reams, Patricia Miller, Walter Miller, and Georgia Tardy; Daughter-in-laws, Dorothy and Jean Miller; and a host of family and friends. Rose Miller enjoyed quilting and helping others and she prepared meals for everyone that entered through her doors. She loved singing, praying and spending time with family and friends. She was the true picture of Southern hospitality. The Homegoing Celebration for Rose Ester Miller and her son Calvin Edward Miller, will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3996 14th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. The viewing will be held on February 13, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Morgan and Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close