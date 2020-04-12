Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Ground. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose M. (Cuilla) Ground, 94 of Sacramento, passed away of natural causes on March 31, 2020. Rose took her last breath with her daughter and granddaughter by her side in her second home in Auburn, California. She was born on May 13, 1925 to the late Christopher Cuilla and Mary (Virga) Cuilla who immigrated to Sacramento from Piana dei Greci, Sicily. Rose graduated from Sacramento Senior High School class of 1943. She was married to Lamond "Ted" Ground of Dallas, Texas. They met when Ted was on a furlough while serving in the Army. They eloped as he was soon to be deployed to England. Ted died at a young age in 1960. Rose never remarried and according to her wishes will be buried by his side . Rose is survived by her daughter, Christy Ground-Swider and her only granddaughter, Morgan Swider. She is predeceased by her brother Ben Cuilla, brother Paul Cuilla and his wife Aileen Cuilla. A big part of her life included being surrounded by numerous relatives. The celebration of birthdays and holidays was a major family endeavor. She cherished these times with her nieces, Paulette Cuilla, Mary Sutton, Eileen Verras, Diane Comeranti, Bonnie Jones, Carol "Jinx" Huber and nephew Michael Cuilla. Rose worked for the Bell Telephone Company beginning in 1943. Later, the company was restructured into AT&T. She worked at numerous offices in the Sacramento area as a clerk in the Right Away Division; typing legal descriptions and contracts between the phone company and railroad. She retired in 1985. Rose was fiercely independent and lived alone from 1970 until 2015 in her Hollywood Park home. She traveled by train often from Sacramento to Santa Barbara to visit her daughter, son-in-law Bob Swider and granddaughter. She kept busy in her neighborhood and had a life-long friendship with Lois Silva and Billie Schwander. Well into her eighties, she met for lunch with other women of Italian decent who graduated from Fruitridge Elementary School. She was a member of the St. Roberts Parish, Sons and Daughters of Italy, The Pioneers, and Arberesh of Sacramento. Due to the current Covid19 health and gathering restrictions her Rosary, Service and Reception will be delayed. A Blessing and Burial was held on April 9, 2020 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn. Rose was touched by the work of Union Gospel Mission of Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to this charity by visiting

