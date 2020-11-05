Rose Mary Clemons
April 4, 1923 - October 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - CLEMONS, Rose Mary
In Sacramento, on October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Clemons for 62 years and thereafter; loving father of Michael (Diane) Clemons, Judith Clemons, Patrick Clemons, Timothy (Allison) Clemons, Suzanne (Dennis) DeCoite, Daniel (Rose) Clemons, Marianne (George) Williams, and Joann (Mark) Chassman; cherished grandmother of 21 and great grandmother of 17; sister of the late Ruth Ann Dold, Edward DeClercq, Alfred DeClercq, and Harry DeClercq. Survived by many loving nephews and nieces. Born April 4, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan; 72-year resident of Sacramento; age 97 years. Friends are welcome for visitation at W. F. GORMLEY & SONS CHAPEL, 2015 Capitol Avenue, November 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for the repose of her soul at St. Mary's Church, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon [live stream the Mass at https://www.facebook.com/stmaryparishsacramento/live
] and private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.