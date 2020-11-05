1/1
Rose Mary Clemons
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Mary Clemons
April 4, 1923 - October 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - CLEMONS, Rose Mary
In Sacramento, on October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Clemons for 62 years and thereafter; loving father of Michael (Diane) Clemons, Judith Clemons, Patrick Clemons, Timothy (Allison) Clemons, Suzanne (Dennis) DeCoite, Daniel (Rose) Clemons, Marianne (George) Williams, and Joann (Mark) Chassman; cherished grandmother of 21 and great grandmother of 17; sister of the late Ruth Ann Dold, Edward DeClercq, Alfred DeClercq, and Harry DeClercq. Survived by many loving nephews and nieces. Born April 4, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan; 72-year resident of Sacramento; age 97 years. Friends are welcome for visitation at W. F. GORMLEY & SONS CHAPEL, 2015 Capitol Avenue, November 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for the repose of her soul at St. Mary's Church, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon [live stream the Mass at https://www.facebook.com/stmaryparishsacramento/live] and private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.F. Gormley & Sons
2015 Capitol Ave
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 443-6513
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved