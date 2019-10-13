Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary (Serra) Horn. View Sign Service Information St Mary's Catholic Church 1333 58th St Sacramento, CA 95819 Service 9:30 AM St. Mary Catholic Church 1333 58th Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On September 22, 2019, Rose Mary passed away at the age of 83. She was born June 13, 1936 to David and Mary Serra in Calaveras County Ca. and graduated from Calaveras HS in 1953. She ventured to Sacramento to attend college and had a long and fulfilling career in the administrative field where she was highly respected for her professionalism and strong work ethic. She loved to travel and her favorite hobbies included sewing, cooking and working in the garden. She adored family and her grandchildren (Ryan, Alyssa, Kyle, Isabella & Connor) brought her immeasurable joy and happiness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years (Harry) and survived by her children David Campbell (Diane), Susan Campbell Austin (Byron), Step-son Kenneth Horn and Step-daughter Sheri Horn Bunk (Gary). She is survived by her brothers (Johnny, Carlin and Mick Serra) sisters-in-law (Pat and Judy Serra) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her feisty Italian wit and kind disposition will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Services will be at St. Mary Catholic Church on October 19th at 9:30am (1333 58th Street) with a lunch to follow. Donations can be made in Rose Mary's name to American Kidney Fund.

