Rose Mary Nerenberg, age 86, passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, in Folsom, CA. She was born in Bladworth, Canada and was a long time resident of San Jose. Rose loved her pet cats; enjoyed playing Banjo; was a devoted member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Parish Choir. She was also a member of the Orangevale Woman's Club and enjoyed playing Bridge. Rose is survived by her husband, Clinton Nerenberg; Sister, Olga (Ollie) Matthews; Niece, Susan Matthews-Harris; Nephews, Chuck Matthews; and Michael Matthews; Multiple Great Nieces and Nephews; and Great Great Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Service: Viewing 9:30 am - Service 10:00 am, Wed., March 13, 2019, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 307 Montrose Drive, Folsom, California 95630.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019