Rose Mary Nerenberg, age 86, passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, in Folsom, CA. She was born in Bladworth, Canada and was a long time resident of San Jose. Rose loved her pet cats; enjoyed playing Banjo; was a devoted member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Parish Choir. She was also a member of the Orangevale Woman's Club and enjoyed playing Bridge. Rose is survived by her husband, Clinton Nerenberg; Sister, Olga (Ollie) Matthews; Niece, Susan Matthews-Harris; Nephews, Chuck Matthews; and Michael Matthews; Multiple Great Nieces and Nephews; and Great Great Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Service: Viewing 9:30 am - Service 10:00 am, Wed., March 13, 2019, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 307 Montrose Drive, Folsom, California 95630.

Rose Mary Nerenberg, age 86, passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, in Folsom, CA. She was born in Bladworth, Canada and was a long time resident of San Jose. Rose loved her pet cats; enjoyed playing Banjo; was a devoted member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Parish Choir. She was also a member of the Orangevale Woman's Club and enjoyed playing Bridge. Rose is survived by her husband, Clinton Nerenberg; Sister, Olga (Ollie) Matthews; Niece, Susan Matthews-Harris; Nephews, Chuck Matthews; and Michael Matthews; Multiple Great Nieces and Nephews; and Great Great Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Service: Viewing 9:30 am - Service 10:00 am, Wed., March 13, 2019, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 307 Montrose Drive, Folsom, California 95630. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

