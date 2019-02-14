Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Meidinger. View Sign

February 11, 2019 Rose Meidinger passed away on February 11 at the age of 95. She grew up in Lodi, California with her seven siblings. Following her marriage to Delaine Meidinger, they moved to Sacramento in 1952 where they raised their two children, Dennis and Nancy. Following secretarial classes and typing from home, Rose went to work for the State of California where she retired as an Executive Secretary. Rose and Del loved to visit with family, camping at Lake Tahoe, traveling, and playing pinochle with friends and neighbors. They attended all of their kids and grandkids activities, and even skied until they were 70! A member of the First Baptist Church of Sacramento, she was active in Circle and Friendship Class for many years. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Delaine Meidinger. She is survived by her brother Edward Hyske (Ida), son Dennis (Gloria), daughter Nancy Nieland (Ken), granddaughter Ashley Solis (Jason), grandson Barry Meidinger (Elisa), granddaughter Karlyn Nieland, and seven great grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of those who lovingly cared for Rose at Jackson Gardens and the staff from Hospice of Amador County. A private family gravesite service will be held at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park in Sacramento. Donations may be made to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, 1500 S Hwy 49, #205, Jackson, CA 95642.

February 11, 2019 Rose Meidinger passed away on February 11 at the age of 95. She grew up in Lodi, California with her seven siblings. Following her marriage to Delaine Meidinger, they moved to Sacramento in 1952 where they raised their two children, Dennis and Nancy. Following secretarial classes and typing from home, Rose went to work for the State of California where she retired as an Executive Secretary. Rose and Del loved to visit with family, camping at Lake Tahoe, traveling, and playing pinochle with friends and neighbors. They attended all of their kids and grandkids activities, and even skied until they were 70! A member of the First Baptist Church of Sacramento, she was active in Circle and Friendship Class for many years. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Delaine Meidinger. She is survived by her brother Edward Hyske (Ida), son Dennis (Gloria), daughter Nancy Nieland (Ken), granddaughter Ashley Solis (Jason), grandson Barry Meidinger (Elisa), granddaughter Karlyn Nieland, and seven great grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of those who lovingly cared for Rose at Jackson Gardens and the staff from Hospice of Amador County. A private family gravesite service will be held at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park in Sacramento. Donations may be made to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, 1500 S Hwy 49, #205, Jackson, CA 95642. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close