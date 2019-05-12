Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Ratekin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born and raised on the Northern Plains, those Jochim kids had beauty and brains. George, Liz, Sebastian, Joe, Genevieve, Dorothy, Josephine, Rose. Her brothers and sisters- she watched them all pass. Rose was the youngest. She was the last. She was lucky in love, married two wonderful guys. They were kind, thoughtful, witty and wise. Rose had five great kids. Each one is a gem. She couldn't have wanted more from any of them. A source of pride and happiness were her grandkids she adored. She savored all their milestones, every honor and award. Just the mention of their names would always bring a smile. Natalie and Lindsay, Cameron, Greg, and Kyle. In the newspaper business for thirty years, she never regretted her choice of careers. She made life-long friends and stayed in touch. Those friends and her family were valued so much. Rose had a full life, not much to regret. There wasn't the time to worry and fret. Home and hearth were held so dear. Her favorite times would happen here. Singing in the kitchen, baking a pie, with a room full of laughter from her family nearby. Rose was born December 11, 1922 in Strasburg, North Dakota and passed on April 26, 2019 in Sacramento. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Joseph and Josephine Jochim, seven siblings, her first husband, Arnold Martin, and her second husband, Roy Ratekin Jr. She is survived by her five children - Patricia Martin and Gary Ratekin both of Sacramento, Anita Giannuzzi of Monterey, Ellen Martin of Colfax, Kimberly Ratekin of Alamo and her five grandchildren - Greg Dixon of Sacramento, Kyle Giannuzzi of Placentia, Natalie Harris of San Jose, Lindsay Harris and Cameron Harris of Alamo. Her services will be held on Saturday, May 18th, at 12:00 in St. Joseph's Chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6700 21st Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or The .

