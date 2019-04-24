Roseleen (Rosie) Deam died peacefully at home on March 14, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised on a farm in Kansas on July 6, 1925. After spending a short time in Phoenix in 1943, she moved to San Diego in 1944, and then settled in Sacramento in 1949, where she resided for 70 years, almost entirely in Land Park. She leaves two sons Gary and Donald. Please join us to celebrate Rosie's life at 1 pm on April 27th at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 13th and N Streets, followed by an Open House from 3 pm to 6 pm at Rosie's home at 1250 Perkins Way in Land Park. Please come and enjoy some food and drink with us.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019