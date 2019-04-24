Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseleen "Rosie" Deam. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roseleen (Rosie) Deam died peacefully at home on March 14, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised on a farm in Kansas on July 6, 1925. After spending a short time in Phoenix in 1943, she moved to San Diego in 1944, and then settled in Sacramento in 1949, where she resided for 70 years, almost entirely in Land Park. She leaves two sons Gary and Donald. Please join us to celebrate Rosie's life at 1 pm on April 27th at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 13th and N Streets, followed by an Open House from 3 pm to 6 pm at Rosie's home at 1250 Perkins Way in Land Park. Please come and enjoy some food and drink with us.

Roseleen (Rosie) Deam died peacefully at home on March 14, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised on a farm in Kansas on July 6, 1925. After spending a short time in Phoenix in 1943, she moved to San Diego in 1944, and then settled in Sacramento in 1949, where she resided for 70 years, almost entirely in Land Park. She leaves two sons Gary and Donald. Please join us to celebrate Rosie's life at 1 pm on April 27th at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 13th and N Streets, followed by an Open House from 3 pm to 6 pm at Rosie's home at 1250 Perkins Way in Land Park. Please come and enjoy some food and drink with us. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close