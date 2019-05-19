Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseline Patricia "Pat" (Mariante Pyle) Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roseline "Pat" Patricia (Mariante Pyle) Payne, age 96, passed away on April 24, 2019 after a long, happy life in Sacramento, California. She was born September 4, 1922 and through her years, faced life's challenges with admirable strength, optimism, generosity and open-heartedness, resiliently building a life of joy and love. She devoted her life to family, caring for generations of children and inviting people she had just met to call her grandma. She spent every day surrounded by friends, because every person who met her -- from neighbors and mail carriers to doctors and nurses -- could not help becoming her friend. She had inexhaustible hugs and kisses, a disarmingly sweet disposition, and guileless wonder at life's simple pleasures, taking joy in voraciously reading novels, industriously making candies and baked goods for every holiday, but especially Christmas, and sending visitors home with roses from her garden. Her legacy will be carried in our efforts to live as she did. In rest, she joins her parents, Lydia and Frank Mariante, and her daughter, Sharon Jones. She will be dearly missed by her children and their spouses: Mary Pyle, Robert Pyle, Ronald Jones, Janice Nagel, and Penny Pyle & Ken Poston; as well as her grandchildren and spouses Heather & Robert Baugh, Debbie & Greg Mills, Casey & Melody Jones, Tiffany & Michael Spinelli, Ashley Poston & Steven, Lindsay & Ted Hough, and Adam Poston; and her great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Robert Jr., Madisyn, Donavan, Kaitlyn, Brenden, Caleb, Madison, and Lilly.

