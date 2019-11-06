Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Beck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Beck, born August 20th, 1946 passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age of 73. She was surrounded by friends and family in Ewa Beach on Oahu. Rosemary was born in West Virginia to the proud parents of Rose and Jim Frazier. There was so much greatness to this lady that it's impossible to count examples, but one thing was for sure about her, she had a huge and caring heart. Anyone who knew her understood that if you needed something in life or simply someone to share your thoughts with, Rosemary would be there for you in any capacity she was able to. She is survived by her husband Bruce Beck, son Brian Beck, grandchildren, many friends, and Brewster her dog. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service to be held at the Mosaic Church, 4430 Granite Drive, Rocklin, CA on November 9, 2019 at 1:00pm. If you'd like, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 6, 2019

