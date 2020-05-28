Rosemary Bernadette Luke transitioned on May 18th, 2020 of natural causes. Her granddaughter Tiffanae Luke was by her side. She was 95 years old, born in 1925. Her greatest joys in life were her 5 children, Stanley Luke ( deceased), Don Luke, Chuck Luke, Loren Luke and Yvette Luke-Leake. She was also very proud of and loved her 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Rosemary had a beautiful voice, she loved life and traveling, playing games with family and friends and caring for plants and animals. We are grateful for the kindness of her spirit and will cherish her words of wisdom and compassion that will forever be embedded in our hearts and minds.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store