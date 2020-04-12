Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Campana. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Campana, our central pillar, died surrounded by family in her home on March 24, 2020. To everyone, Rosemary exemplified kindness, morality and compassion, and she provided us all refuge when other aspects of life might have been in turmoil. Together for 48 years, Rosemary and her husband Chuck shared a faithful and dedicated marriage, a truly inspirational love. As the daughter of an historian, she was the undisputed Jeopardy champion of the house, and as a life-long resident of Sacramento, she was a community leader who worked to support people living with disabilities in the Sacramento. She also enjoyed years spent with her investment club, performances at the B Street Theater with friends and regular trips to the McKinley library with her grandchildren. She leaves behind her loving husband, Charles, her daughter, Ginamarie, son-in-law, Kevin and granddaughters, Elsa and Emilia, as well as sister, Rayanne VanDyke, and sister-in-law Marilyn Winterstein. Rosemary was privately buried at East Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate her life and lasting legacy. Donations to the Developmental Disabilities Service Organization of Sacramento in Rosemary's name are welcomed.

