Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Rosary 6:00 PM St. Joseph Church 32890 S. River Road Clarksburg , CA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church 32890 S. River Road Clarksburg , CA View Map Obituary

Born on September 9, 1937 in Darlington, Wisconsin, Rosemary passed away peacefully and mercifully surrounded by her loved ones on October 28, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. She joins the Lord and her parents, Francis and Catherine Boatman and brother Denny. She is survived by her loving husband and sweetheart, George Rapp of 33 years. Survived by her brother, Donald, and the father of her five children, Don (Penny) Bird, children Ron (Ellen), Todd (Cynthia), Laura (Gary), Troy (Kris), and Pamela, stepchildren Doug (Lalania) Rapp, Jeannie (Fred) Silva and preceded in death by Linda Rapp. The love she had for her children was so great, but she said nothing compared to being a grandmother to her 19 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Rose was a very proud graduate of Bishop Muldoon all girls Catholic H.S. class of 1955 in Rockford, Illinois. The love of her Catholic faith propelled her in everything she did including providing her five children with a Catholic education at St Anne's, St John's Notre Dame, Bishop Manogue and Christian Brothers. She said one of her most fulfilling accomplishments was in 2013 when her husband, George, and their beloved grand-daughter, Abygail, were confirmed Catholic side by side at Mom's parish St Joseph of Clarksburg. That was the kind of faith Rosemary had and we were all blessed because of it. Her love of knitting and her giving heart led her to knit and donate 50 baby blankets to the Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home every year during Lent. Her smile lit up a room. If you were blessed to have met her once, she was your dear friend. She was funny, smart, patient, kind and wise. She was also very lucky and was not ashamed to call Thunder Valley her second home. Thank you, Mom, for being the light in this world for us and the best Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend that we could ask for. We take peace knowing your faith has prepared you for your paradise filled with roses of every color sitting next to your brother Denny while Eddy Arnold sings you through eternity. We love you! Rosary Tuesday November 5th 6pm and Funeral Mass Wednesday November 6th 11am both at St. Joseph Church 32890 S. River Road, Clarksburg 95612 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bishop Gallegos Maternity Home and/or . Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.