Rosemary DuBé
Rosemary died on August 22nd, after three weeks in hospice care, And following several years of debilitating pain and physical decline. Rosemary was born in 1940 in Ottumwa, IA to Gene and Ellen Orman, grew up on a farm, graduated from Nursing School in 1960, received her BS in Nursing Education in 1965, and worked as a nurse in Emergency, ICU, CCU, and Cardiology for 42 years. She was intelligent, funny, multi-talented, and a warm giving soul. After retiring, she and her husband travelled extensively, and she became an accomplished oil painter. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Patrick (Sharon) Orman, she is survived by husband Jack, daughter Jane DuBé, twin grandsons Henry and Logan Blas, and her brother Richard (Dora) Orman. Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
