Rosemary Katherine Fatten, 97 yrs old, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, in Sacramento following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Fatten, and son, Thomas Fatten. She leaves her surviving children, Andrew, Jr, (Jackie), Christine Burmeister (Dale), Renee Renwick (Frank), Brian, and Michele Gray (John), and 5 grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:30am, at the Dante Club, 2330 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, Ca. 95825
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2019