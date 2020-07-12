Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Rosemary McKisson, passed away June 16, 2020, in Sacramento, at age 87. Rosemary grew up on ranches and farms in California, Montana and Oregon. After graduating from high school in Orland, California, she moved to Sacramento to pursue her life's interests. She met her husband and raised her children here, volunteered at Immaculate Conception Church, helped needy children through the Clothes Closet of Sacramento City schools, studied California history, traveled the world, and brought stories and recipes home to share. She enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her family and friends. Rosemary will always be remembered as a magnetic and powerful force whose humor and charm touched many lives. Preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm, and her parents Harry and Bernice Lappin. Her spirit lives on in her children Matthew, Marjorie, and Alexander, her cherished granddaughters Natalie (Joe), Brittany, Cassel, and Cleo, and her precious great-grandchildren Jacob, Rowen, and Gracie Mae. A private service will be held in Butte, Montana overlooking the wide-open spaces she loved as a child and where her spirit was nurtured.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store