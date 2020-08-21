1/1
Rosemary Wilson Kunz
Rosemary was born on April 21, 1927, in Grand Junction, Colorado to Harold and Mary Silk, and passed away on August 13, 2020. She moved to California at the age of 7, and graduated from McClatchy High School where she met, fell in love with, and married her high school sweetheart, Herb. They were married for 63 wonderful years. She graduated from Sacramento City College where she was a member of Sigma IOTA Chi Sorority. After raising 5 children, she went to work for Sacramento City Unified School District as a Secretary to the Deputy Superintendent, where she retired after 18 years of service. Rosemary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herb, and is survived by 5 children: Peggy Vellanoweth, (Fernando), Mike Kunz (Jackie), Patsy Gannon (Greg), Marty Lim (Steve), Jeannie Bellinger (Raye). She has 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Rosemary enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and quilting. Following retirement Rosemary and Herb moved to what she would call God's Country, Graeagle, California, where they enjoyed playing golf, good times with friends and had many family gatherings. They became snowbirds during winter months spending time in Arizona. They loved traveling in their travel trailer, taking cruises, and just loved being together. A private family service was held. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at (stjude.org) or Loaves and Fishes at (sacloaves.org).

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 21, 2020.
