Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosena Virgina (Fordham) Moultrie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosena Virgina Fordham Moultrie was born on July 28, 1930, in Wando, South Carolina to Jerry Fordham and Lillie Rivers. She departed this life Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 88, from home due to congestive heart failure and a broken heart after her husband transitioned only 8 months earlier. Visitation: Friday at Morgan Jones 4-7 pm. Her funeral service will be held this Saturday at 11 am: Camilla Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento, CA. 95827, followed by internment. Rosena graduated from Burke High School and completed her studies at Allen University, Columbia, South Carolina. She married Jacob Billy Moultrie on July 21, 1952 in Charleston, South Carolina. They raised 2 children (1 son, 1 daughter) and went on to care for many others (i.e. by raising or assisting family members). Her life as a military wife took her a long way from South Carolina. She has traveled west coast to east coast, Alaska, Okinawa and Korea. As a mother and later a working mother she fulfilled many positions as a secretary at Kadena Elementary in Okinawa to working at McClellan AFB as a civilian employee. She won numerous awards for achievement and was recognized for her ability to organized and get things done. In her spared time Rosena was a social butterfly. She was a model and was involved in many social organizations i.e. The Cosmos, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Rosena was very personable and likable. She opened her heart to all and will be missed by all. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Elaine Moultrie and grandson, Kevin Bernard Moultrie-Daye, her brothers Fred Fordham, Jerry Fordham, James Fordham and wife Yvonne Fordham, Wadell Fordham, her nieces Cheryl Wilson and husband Decatur Wilson, Bridgette Mitchell and husband Ronald Mitchell, Donna Driskell, her husband William Driskell and her nephews Junie Fordham, Kevin Leonard Fordham and Johnnie Fordham. In lieu of flowers please, make memorials to or church or church organization.

Rosena Virgina Fordham Moultrie was born on July 28, 1930, in Wando, South Carolina to Jerry Fordham and Lillie Rivers. She departed this life Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 88, from home due to congestive heart failure and a broken heart after her husband transitioned only 8 months earlier. Visitation: Friday at Morgan Jones 4-7 pm. Her funeral service will be held this Saturday at 11 am: Camilla Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento, CA. 95827, followed by internment. Rosena graduated from Burke High School and completed her studies at Allen University, Columbia, South Carolina. She married Jacob Billy Moultrie on July 21, 1952 in Charleston, South Carolina. They raised 2 children (1 son, 1 daughter) and went on to care for many others (i.e. by raising or assisting family members). Her life as a military wife took her a long way from South Carolina. She has traveled west coast to east coast, Alaska, Okinawa and Korea. As a mother and later a working mother she fulfilled many positions as a secretary at Kadena Elementary in Okinawa to working at McClellan AFB as a civilian employee. She won numerous awards for achievement and was recognized for her ability to organized and get things done. In her spared time Rosena was a social butterfly. She was a model and was involved in many social organizations i.e. The Cosmos, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Rosena was very personable and likable. She opened her heart to all and will be missed by all. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Elaine Moultrie and grandson, Kevin Bernard Moultrie-Daye, her brothers Fred Fordham, Jerry Fordham, James Fordham and wife Yvonne Fordham, Wadell Fordham, her nieces Cheryl Wilson and husband Decatur Wilson, Bridgette Mitchell and husband Ronald Mitchell, Donna Driskell, her husband William Driskell and her nephews Junie Fordham, Kevin Leonard Fordham and Johnnie Fordham. In lieu of flowers please, make memorials to or church or church organization. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations