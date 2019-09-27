Ross Alan Steiner

Loving son of George & Patricia Steiner. Born Sept. 25th 1955. Passed Sept. 14th, 2019. Ross was born in Hayward, Calif. & moved to Sacramento with his Mother, Father, Brother and Sister in 1965. After graduating from Hiram Johnson High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He became a Jet Fighter Aircraft mechanic. He was a talented artist in mediums of self expression including writing, sculpting, painting, music & photography. Growing up next to the American River and then living as an adult with the river in his backyard was a huge inspiration to him and is reflected in many of his works. He is survived by his Father George, Brother Don, Sister Paula, niece, nephews, cousins, Aunt & many loving friends. A celebration of Life will be at a future date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 27, 2019
