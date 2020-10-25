1/
Ross Arthur MacCarty
1946 - 2020
Ross Arthur MacCarty
May 14, 1946 - September 27, 2020
Sacramento, California - Ross Arthur MacCarty, 74, passed away unexpectedly in his home Sunday, September 27th. He was born on May 14, 1946 at Providence Hospital in Oakland, the first son of Donald A. and Mary T. (Mullen) MacCarty. Ross never married. He is survived by his half-brother Aaron Buchanan of Alameda, CA and his niece Sarah, daughter of his deceased brother Dennis Mac Carty. Ross was the eldest of 32 grandchildren on his mother's side of the family.
Ross grew up in the East Bay area graduating from St. Joseph's High School in Alameda, and St. Mary's College in Moraga with a degree in Business and Economics. He began his career in the lumber business, which is what took him to Sacramento in the mid 70s. He moved industries later in his career from the builder side to the finance side as a residential mortgage broker, in which he was still active at the time of his death. Ross donated his time and business knowledge to the Rancho Cordova Rotary Club, where he served in various volunteer leadership capacities. He was fluent in Spanish and vacationed often in Baja California. Young Ross was also a team sailor having competed in events in the San Francisco Bay, the Caribbean, and Hawaii over his competitive sailing tenure.
A memorial event is being planned for his family, cousins and friends. We are asking those who wish to celebrate Ross' life with an honorarium make their donations to the Rancho Cordova Rotary Club, 2729 Prospect Drive, Suite 117, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
