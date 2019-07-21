Ross Christy "Chris" Price

Ross Christy "Chris" Price died peacefully, surrounded by his family on July 4th, in Folsom, California at the age of 78. A celebration of life is scheduled for 10:00 am on Thursday, July 25th at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 308 Carmel Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530. An interment will immediately follow at Sunset View Cemetery at 101 Colusa Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sacramento Food Bank, , and/or UC Davis Cancer Center. Condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019
