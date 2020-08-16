1/1
Ross V. Ivie
1925 - 2020
Ross V. Ivie, of Sacramento, CA passed in peace at his home Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 94. Ross was born on November 23rd, 1925 to Hubert L. Ivie and Leatha Fox in Marlow, OK. After graduating from Jones H.S. in 1943 he went into the Navy. He served on the USS Renville and attended college at Notre Dame during WWII. He left the Navy an Ensign in 1947. Ross retired in 1981 from the County of Sacramento serving as Head Bookkeeper of the Sacramento County Jail. He returned to his joy of farming. Preceded in death by his wife Norma, daughter Vicki, son Douglas, brother Richard and sister Barbara. Survived by his sons Norman and Calvin, daughters Patricia, Susan and Leatha, children's spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ross enjoyed farming, history, gardening, reading, politics, spending time with his family, and telling his family how proud he was of them. Ross will be fondly remembered by his family as a caring, intelligent, hardworking, humorous and patient person. We love him and will miss him! No services will be held.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
