Rovida "Ro" Aileen Mott passed away January 18, 2019 with her daughter, Deborah by her side. Rovida spent most of her career as an educator and administrator, during her 50 years in Sacramento. A highly regarded, creative educator, Rovida loved students and put their interests first. She also devoted many years to improving working conditions for teachers, as a member and president of the Sacramento City Teacher's Association. Rovida was principal of Edward Kimball Middle School. Her greatest satisfaction was improving the lives of her students, fellow teachers and principals. Rovida enjoyed life. She loved traveling, gardening, and art. Most of all, she loved her family and her many friends. She will be missed by many. Rovida was predeceased in death by her husband of 38 years, Donald Mott. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Leckband (Peter) Champaign, IL; her sister Dorothy Nesbit (Seattle, WA); and her three stepchildren Carol (Robert), Don, and David (Robin). At Ro's request, a 'Happy Hour' will be held by invitation. Donations may be given to the Crocker Art Gallery and the Sacramento City Ballet.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

