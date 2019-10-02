Rowena Fong passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 24, 2019. She was born October 6, 1945 to Hon Leung Tam and Shui Sou Wong in Hong Kong. Rowena married Frank Fong in 1964 and moved to Sacramento. Together, they ran several restaurants and bars in Sacramento and Dixon. After Frank's death in 1995, Rowena ran the businesses on her own. She eventually sold the businesses, but continued to work until retiring in 2015. When not working to provide a better life for her family, she loved to travel, play mahjong and eat out with friends and spend time with her family. Rowena was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Fong and beloved son Frank D. Fong. Rowena is survived by her daughters Fay Ann (Robert) Holland and Fay (Rodney) Yee and grandson Curtis Yee. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, October 3 from 5PM-8PM and funeral services on Friday, October 4 at 2:00PM. All services are at East Lawn in Elk Grove.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 2, 2019