Roxanna Ray (Grenz), age 70, of Sacramento County, passed away March 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. Roxanna was born March 26, 1949 to William and Alta Grenz of Sacramento County. Roxanna was a lifelong resident of Sacramento and a dedicated employee for the State of California for 40+ years before retiring in 2003. She loved traveling, shopping for antiques, and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her brother Steven Grenz, her children; Deborah Ray, Michael Ray, and Deena Jones, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. Service to be made at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2020