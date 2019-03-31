Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Enoch Ruhkala. View Sign

Surrounded by his family, passed away on March 28, 2019. He was 99 years old. Roy was born in Rocklin on July 28, 1919, in a house on the corner of High and Pine Streets. He was the 9th of 11 children born to Matt and Eva Ruhkala, immigrants from Finland, and the last living member of his family. Roy attended Rocklin Elementary School and Roseville High School. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1942 with a degree in Forestry, and while there he met his wife, Peggy. They were married in August of 1942 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where Peggy grew up. Roy served in the Army during WWII as an instructor in the Field Artillery Unit and attained the rank of Captain. After the war, Roy and Peggy returned to Rocklin, and Roy began working again in the family granite business, Union Granite Company, on Pacific Street in Rocklin. In 1953 Roy and Peggy returned to Rocklin, and Roy bought a monument company in Sacramento. That business, Ruhkala Monument Company, became their lifelong livelihood, and it is still run by his son, Paul. His love for the City of Rocklin is apparent by his many years of service and accomplishments. In the 1950's and 60's, Roy's community service work started in earnest. He became the Boy Scout Master of Troop 29, and a member of the Rocklin School Board. Roy was a charter member of the Rocklin Lions Club which started in 1955. Roy and the early Lions' members put up the first street signs, helped establish the post office numbering system, and helped name the city streets. In 1960 Roy was elected to the City Council where he served a term as mayor. He was also instrumental in continuing the Old Timers Reunion held annually on Memorial Day weekend. In the 1970's and 80's Roy became the first chairman of the Placer County Water Agency, a board member of the American River Authority, a member of the Rocklin-Newcastle Gold Hill Cemetery Board, and chairman of the Restoration Committee for restoring the Rocklin Finn Hall. He also helped establish the Rocklin Historical Society in 1988 with Marie Huson. He remained an active docent until he was 98 years old. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Much of his family time included many camping trips in the summer and skiing trips in the winter. He also had a love for traveling and he and Peggy explored much of the United States in their well-used motorhome. International travel included numerous trips to Finland and Sweden where they visited many relatives. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, on November 10, 2000. He is survived by his five children, Michael (Punky), Royce Ann, Bonnie (Bill), Margaret (Bill), Paul (Rhonda), and 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held honoring Roy at 11:00am Saturday, April 6th at Lifehouse Church, 4800 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95677. Interment will follow at the Rocklin City Cemetery, 4090 Kannasto St., Rocklin. Arrangements are by: Cochrane/Wagemann Funeral Directors 916-783-7171. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Rocklin Historical Society, 3895 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677.

Surrounded by his family, passed away on March 28, 2019. He was 99 years old. Roy was born in Rocklin on July 28, 1919, in a house on the corner of High and Pine Streets. He was the 9th of 11 children born to Matt and Eva Ruhkala, immigrants from Finland, and the last living member of his family. Roy attended Rocklin Elementary School and Roseville High School. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1942 with a degree in Forestry, and while there he met his wife, Peggy. They were married in August of 1942 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where Peggy grew up. Roy served in the Army during WWII as an instructor in the Field Artillery Unit and attained the rank of Captain. After the war, Roy and Peggy returned to Rocklin, and Roy began working again in the family granite business, Union Granite Company, on Pacific Street in Rocklin. In 1953 Roy and Peggy returned to Rocklin, and Roy bought a monument company in Sacramento. That business, Ruhkala Monument Company, became their lifelong livelihood, and it is still run by his son, Paul. His love for the City of Rocklin is apparent by his many years of service and accomplishments. In the 1950's and 60's, Roy's community service work started in earnest. He became the Boy Scout Master of Troop 29, and a member of the Rocklin School Board. Roy was a charter member of the Rocklin Lions Club which started in 1955. Roy and the early Lions' members put up the first street signs, helped establish the post office numbering system, and helped name the city streets. In 1960 Roy was elected to the City Council where he served a term as mayor. He was also instrumental in continuing the Old Timers Reunion held annually on Memorial Day weekend. In the 1970's and 80's Roy became the first chairman of the Placer County Water Agency, a board member of the American River Authority, a member of the Rocklin-Newcastle Gold Hill Cemetery Board, and chairman of the Restoration Committee for restoring the Rocklin Finn Hall. He also helped establish the Rocklin Historical Society in 1988 with Marie Huson. He remained an active docent until he was 98 years old. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Much of his family time included many camping trips in the summer and skiing trips in the winter. He also had a love for traveling and he and Peggy explored much of the United States in their well-used motorhome. International travel included numerous trips to Finland and Sweden where they visited many relatives. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, on November 10, 2000. He is survived by his five children, Michael (Punky), Royce Ann, Bonnie (Bill), Margaret (Bill), Paul (Rhonda), and 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held honoring Roy at 11:00am Saturday, April 6th at Lifehouse Church, 4800 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95677. Interment will follow at the Rocklin City Cemetery, 4090 Kannasto St., Rocklin. Arrangements are by: Cochrane/Wagemann Funeral Directors 916-783-7171. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Rocklin Historical Society, 3895 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close