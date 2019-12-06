Roy Hitoshi Deguchi passed away at home on Nov. 16, 2019 after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Roy was born to Tsuneo and Fumiko Deguchi on Oct. 6, 1938. During WWII the family was interned at a relocation center in Poston, AZ. Roy attended Elk Grove Union H.S. and received his BS Degree in Civil Engineering at Sacramento State. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army. He worked at the D.M.V., Dept. of Water Resources, and after 23 years at SMUD, retired in 1995. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank, Shoji, Bill and Will and sister Betty Murata. Roy is survived by his wife Kumiko Kay, daughter Dora (Aaron) Karr, grandson Ethan and brother, Fred. At his request no services will be held. Remembrances may be made to a . The family would like to extend our gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Kaiser Oncology and Kaiser Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

