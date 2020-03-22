Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Hitoshi Sato. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Hitoshi Sato was born on 10/31/1925 in Stockton, CA, and passed away peacefully on 2/18/2020 in Sacramento. During WWII, he and his family were interned at Jerome and Rohwer WRA centers in Arkansas, and he proudly served in the U.S Army with the 100th Infantry/ 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He was a small business owner and operator of his own air conditioning and heating services for over 20 years. Roy was a dedicated member, officer, and leader of the VFW Nisei Post 8985, and a long time member of The 100th Infantry Battalion Veteran's Club (Hawaii), Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church, and many other organizations. Roy was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team Medal as well as many other medals and commendations. Roy is survived by his loving family: wife Hannah Kiyo; sons Kenneth, Michael (Alycia), Douglas (Beverly), Stanley (Ruby), and Roger; grandchildren Robert (Ako), Jennifer (Justin), Denton, Spencer, Morgan, Melissa (Shad), and Alyson; brother Joe (Mari); and numerous nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by sisters Doris (Gene) Omi, Mary (David) Unoura, and Sally (Steve) Nakashima. Private services were held.

