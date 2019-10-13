My WONDERFUL HUSBAND, ROY, 78, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 from his battle with cancer. He has left behind loving sons; Michael, Matthew, James, stepson Jay, nine grand-kids and sister Jan. Roy loved history, travel, his garden, the SF Giants and 49ers. His 35 years working for IRS gave him great satisfaction. He worked in SF, Southern California, and Alaska. An amazing man, which I Lynne, was so blessed to be part of his life for 20 years. Services will be in early January 2020.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019