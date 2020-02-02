Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Nicholas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Nicholas, 84, of Elk Grove California, passed away on January 19, 2020 after suffering a massive stroke earlier that week. Roy was born September 20, 1935 in Fresno CA to Eva Poe. After graduating from Reedley High, he answered the call to enlist in the United States Army during the Korean War. He proudly served 2 years active duty while stationed in Korea. He and his loving wife, Addie of nearly 60 years moved to Sacramento. Together in 1976 they built their forever home in Elk Grove. He developed skills as a concrete contractor that led to a life-long career in the concrete construction business. Years of hard work and dedication enabled him to establish his own business. He made an attempt at retiring but after only a few days he knew that retirement wasn't meant for him. When he wasn't doing a small side job he enjoyed restoring his 1956 Chevy Bel Air and 1955 Pontiac Star Chief. He was a 3rd degree member if the St. Joseph's Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (PFSA). Roy was preceded in death by his mother. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Lianne Nicholas-Wisdom (Sam Eck), grandchildren Cheryl Wisdom (David Cameron), Mikayla Wisdom (Adrian Murar), and Nicholas Wisdom, all of Elk Grove. Services will be held at St Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center located at 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento. The visitation/ viewing will be on Tues., Feb. 4, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary/vigil at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be on Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial and reception will immediately follow the Mass.

