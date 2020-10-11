1/
Roy Ross Kirkpatrick
1927 - 2020

Roy Ross Kirkpatrick
December 3, 1927 - September 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - Roy Ross Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully at home. He is survived by Viola, his wife of 71 years, children, Jean (John), Jim (Sue), Dennis, Margaret, Cathy (Bob), and Sally, (preceded in death by Judy and Frank), 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was active in Lion's Club for 63 years and active in the Presbyterian Church. He retired in 1989 after 44 years as a funeral director.
He had a lifelong love of aviation. He was an avid reader, a talented woodworker, fixer of everything, great sense of humor, lover of people, Hawaiian shirts, and his cactus plants. He was a true gentleman who was greatly respected and much loved. He will be greatly missed.
Donations requested to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3235 Pope Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821 or Country Club Lion's Foundation, 3636 Airway Dr., North Highlands, CA 95660. Tribute wall available to post memories at sacramentofuneralandcremation.com/obituary/Roy-Kirkpatrick


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
