Born to Melvin and Glady's Stanford on December 27, 1925 in Huckabay, Texas. He went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on October 17, 2019. Preceded in death was Roy's first wife Doris Jean Stanford, second wife Patricia Mae Stanford, brother Raymond H. Stanford, son Robert A. Stanford, grandson Michael A. Stanford and son-in-law James W, Keller, IV. Roy is survived by his two sisters, Dorthy Nadine Pack, Elsie Jean Hord from Stephenville, Texas, his daughters Catherine L. Keller, Lorraine M. Faires (Shane), and son Donald M. Stanford, stepdaughters, Patricia A. Fosha (Dick), Janet C. Peterson (Patrick), Margaret J. Leger (Joe), 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Roy joined the Navy in 1943 and served on the USS Whetstone in Japan and Korea as a Navy Medical Officer. Roy remained in the Navy Reserve for 21 years, and advanced to the rank of Lt. Commander. Roy received his A.B. degree from Stanford University in 1946 and his M.D. from Stanford School of Medicine in 1950. He completed his internships and general surgery residencies at Stanford University hospitals from 1949-1951. He was a medical officer in the Navy from 1951-1954. After completing 4 more years surgical training at Stanford, he moved to Sacramento in 1958 as the area medical officer for the 12th naval district. Roy started his private practice as a general surgeon in 1958 where he had an office at Saint Lukes medical building, 2600 Capitol Avenue. By 2003 he had closed his office, but kept his hospital privileges at Sutter and Mercy Hospitals, where he assisted several other surgeons in hundreds of surgeries. Roy contributed to his alma mater to advance cancer research to find a cure. He lost his father, brother, and son-in-law to cancer. A Celebration of Roy's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 @ 10:30am at Capital City Baptist Church, 8050 Jancinto Road, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Roy will be interred in a private ceremony in the family cemetery in Stephenville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, family request remembrances may be made to a .

