Born 06-02-30. Born to Kuzo Baba and Takae Eto in Broderick, CA. He was imprisoned into Japanese Internment Camps when he was 11 15 years old in Merced, CA and Amache, Colorado. Roy served in the US Army during the Korean War. Beloved husband, brother, uncle passed away July 6, 2020 peacefully at American River Care Home at the age of 90. Roy worked as a gardener and mechanic. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, ballroom dancing, playing with his poodle, spending time in his apple orchard, and enjoying good eats. He was a nice husband who always wanted to make sure his wife was well taken care of. Survived by loving wife Yasuko Baba of 54 years of marriage (July 11, 1966), brother Bob and sister Yoshiko "Pat", poodle, and lots of nieces and nephews. Due to Roy's wishes and Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral services. He will be buried at Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery.



